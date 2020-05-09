Karol G is the name on everyone’s lips. Ever since Tusa with Nicki Minaj became a hit worldwide, the singer has sparked public interest for not just her amazing artistic talent and being one half of Latinx power couple with fiancé Anuel AA but also for her her style and beauty looks. While her outfits definitely stand out thanks to an urban feel that incorporates vibrant colors and glitter, when it comes to beauty, one of this artist’s trademarks is her natural makeup. The Colombian singer is all about radiant skin, and thankfully she hasn’t hesitated to share her secret with her followers.

©GettyImages The Colombian singer is a role model for many women, thanks to her eye-catching style and her beauty looks

Accepting herself

Karol G admits that she struggled to live up to the beauty standards imposed by society for a long time. But she eventually came to understand that it’s enough to be herself.

That doesn’t mean that she never feels insecure these days, as she said in an interview with The Beauty Effect. Every day, she looks in the mirror and reminds herself that “variety is the spice of life” – she should love herself for who she is.