As Brown Love kicks off a new season, the 37-year-old actress delves on different topics including Valentina’s career, La Casa de las Flores, spirituality, fajas, quarantine and more. But the main topic focuses on raising awareness about non-binary gender and what means to embrace femininity in today’s zeitgeist. “Thanks for being an amazing and talented Latina in the industry and inviting me to share this moment with you. Also thanks to @contodonetflix for creating a show that highlights the work of fellow Latinx people in the industry we appreciate this 👏🏽, shared Valentina on her video post.

©@sheisdash Dascha Polanco is back with Brown Love podcast season 2

Besides bringing together the Latinx community and getting real on multicultural topics, Dascha is all about spreading self-love messages and demystifying the meaning of afro-Latinidad, gender roles and multicultural experiences. Every Tuesday, the actress will release a new episode where she joins the conversation with Latino creators. Dascha is also keeping her time at-home busy with yoga exercises with her new exercise tool called FeetUp trainer and practicing dance challenges on TikTok and preparing homemade meals such as pasta carbonara. Dascha is definitely upping up the ante with her social media and giving us a sneak peek into her daily routine.