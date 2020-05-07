Dascha Polanco is starting a new season with platinum blonde hair for her Brown Love podcast. The In the Heights actress gives her locks a fresh look with a blonde bob style which makes her go completely under the radar. Not only she looks fierce with her blonde mane but also exotic. Though she is giving her brunette look a rest, the Dominican actress just released a new episode for Brown Love season 2 with drag superstar and actor Valentina. In this episode, Dascha explores the meaning of gender, culture and embracing femininity. “Valentina was throwing out 💎GEMS💎 honey, she told some stories and I could listen to her for days!” commented Dascha on her post.
@allaboutvalentina was throwing out 💎GEMS💎 honey, she told some stories & I could listen to her for days! #BrownLove🤎 is back with season 2 and we have some amazing episodes starting with this one available NOW! Click 🔗 in my bio and the drop ⬇️ is every Tuesday! @contodonetflix #selflovery #sheisdash
As Brown Love kicks off a new season, the 37-year-old actress delves on different topics including Valentina’s career, La Casa de las Flores, spirituality, fajas, quarantine and more. But the main topic focuses on raising awareness about non-binary gender and what means to embrace femininity in today’s zeitgeist. “Thanks for being an amazing and talented Latina in the industry and inviting me to share this moment with you. Also thanks to @contodonetflix for creating a show that highlights the work of fellow Latinx people in the industry we appreciate this 👏🏽, shared Valentina on her video post.
Besides bringing together the Latinx community and getting real on multicultural topics, Dascha is all about spreading self-love messages and demystifying the meaning of afro-Latinidad, gender roles and multicultural experiences. Every Tuesday, the actress will release a new episode where she joins the conversation with Latino creators. Dascha is also keeping her time at-home busy with yoga exercises with her new exercise tool called FeetUp trainer and practicing dance challenges on TikTok and preparing homemade meals such as pasta carbonara. Dascha is definitely upping up the ante with her social media and giving us a sneak peek into her daily routine.