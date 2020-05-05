Audrey Hepburn became a silver-screen icon not only for her talented personality but also for her luminous beauty. The Hollywood star is best known for her roles in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday that has charmed audiences across the world. But one of the most characteristic things about this iconic star is her timeless beauty. Her thick dark eyebrows, flawless complexion and huge eyes were unconventional features during Hollywood’s golden era but they have stood the test of time.

©GettyImages The Breakfast at Tiffany’s actress used nude eyeshadows

Spread your lashes

Audrey’s doe-eyes gave her an alluring yet vulnerable look that continues to be popular. To achieve her pulchritudinous appearance, Audrey used to separate her lashes with a pin after applying mascara to make them wider and more abundant. This meticulous makeup technique is what gave her a trademark beauty and mesmerizing gaze.

She opted for neutral eyeshadow

In addition to her well-done lashes, the Hollywood star used nudes and greys to enhance the shape of her eyes. Neutral shades help to draw attention to the eyes while elevating the shape of the eyebrows.

Give your eyes a wing

A black eyeliner in the upper eyelid will give you the Audrey effect. Make sure to apply underneath the black eyeliner to open your eyes. Another trick Audrey used was applying white eyeliner on the lower lid to widen the eyes.