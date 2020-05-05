Selena Gomez is now hiring a director of social impact for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. The person who gets hired for the role will redefine the impossible beauty standards from the industry. “I will play an active role in the hiring process, I really want to make sure that this person and I connect. We are very serious about how we make people feel, how we want them to feel welcomed and connected with our family,” shared the 27-year-old entrepreneur on her post. Besides working side by side with Selena, the director of social impact will connect with people to bring awareness to the impractical beauty expectations and shape the company’s mental health support.

©@rarebeauty The 27-year-old singer is no hiring a director of social impact

Recently, Selena was spotted wearing Rare Beauty for her new Boyfriend video and is always encouraging her fans with positive messages. The nascent beauty brand is planning to launch in summer 2020 and it is different than other traditional beauty companies. Selena wants to shed unrealistic beauty paradigms and shine a light on uniqueness. As more people struggle with mental health, the beauty entrepreneur wants to change the narrative about what beauty is and the pressures that come with it. You are not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare beauty is not about how other people see you, it is about how you see yourself,” said Selena on her promotional video for the Rare Beauty.