21st CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) - Backstage And Green Room

CELEBRITY SKIN

Halle Berry’s homemade skincare face mask is perfect for self-care Sunday – here’s the easy recipe!

The Oscar winner shared her all-natural DIY skin solution as she launched her health and wellness app Re-Spin

BY

Did you know  Halle Berry  is sharing her health and fitness tips via her own app? The Oscar winner released her new endeavor, Re-Spin, a “digital health and wellness community” in April 2020, and has already revealed one of her major  beauty  secrets – a homemade  skincare  mask – on the Re-Spin Instagram page.

“No better time than now for a #SelfcareSunday,” wrote the actress. “Let’s Re-spin our skin y’all.”

Halle’s special DIY face mask consists of carefully selected ingredients that each serve a purpose. Green tea is for anti-aging properties, and is also known to fight sun damage and de-puff your skin; turmeric is a nourishing anti-inflammatory; lemon is for cleansing and brightening; and finally yogurt, which contains lactic acid for gentle exfoliation.

RELATED:

Isabeli Fontana’s new normal includes a zen corner and kombucha face masks

Halle Berry: how to achieve rock-hard abs just like hers

 
Halle Berry homemade face mask recipe - skincare©halleberry
Halle’s homemade mask is all natural with green tea, yogurt, turmeric and lemon juice

HALLE BERRY‘S SELF-CARE FACE MASK

Ingredients:

  • 2tbs brewed green tea
  • 1 pinch of turmeric powder
  • 1/2 tsp of lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt

Instructions:

  • Mix ingredients together and stir vigorously until blended
  • Apply mask to both face and neck
  • Relax for three minutes
  • Add a second layer of mask
  • Relax for another 10 minutes
  • Rinse with cold water

A special note on turmeric though – if you use too much, it can stain! However, any residue should come off easily with facial cleanser and water.

RELATED:

You’ll want to try the skincare hack Demi Lovato’s esthetician swears by

Try this pink clay and avocado DIY duo mask for shiny hair and radiant skin

 

Halle, who developed Re-Spin because of her experiences with  health and wellness  as she lives with Type 1 diabetes, actually launched the app early to help her followers after the  COVID-19 pandemic  hit in spring 2020. “This time in the world is challenging for each of us in different ways. As we collectively re-align, I invite you to join the @respin community,” she announced. Referring to her life as a person with diabetes, she added: “Nutrition, fitness and wellness has since transformed my life – reconnecting my mind, body and soul – teaching me how truly valuable my body is.”

More about
Read More
back to

BEAUTY