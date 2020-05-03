Did you know Halle Berry is sharing her health and fitness tips via her own app? The Oscar winner released her new endeavor, Re-Spin, a “digital health and wellness community” in April 2020, and has already revealed one of her major beauty secrets – a homemade skincare mask – on the Re-Spin Instagram page.
“No better time than now for a #SelfcareSunday,” wrote the actress. “Let’s Re-spin our skin y’all.”
Halle’s special DIY face mask consists of carefully selected ingredients that each serve a purpose. Green tea is for anti-aging properties, and is also known to fight sun damage and de-puff your skin; turmeric is a nourishing anti-inflammatory; lemon is for cleansing and brightening; and finally yogurt, which contains lactic acid for gentle exfoliation.
Isabeli Fontana’s new normal includes a zen corner and kombucha face masks
HALLE BERRY‘S SELF-CARE FACE MASK
Ingredients:
- 2tbs brewed green tea
- 1 pinch of turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp of lemon juice
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
Instructions:
- Mix ingredients together and stir vigorously until blended
- Apply mask to both face and neck
- Relax for three minutes
- Add a second layer of mask
- Relax for another 10 minutes
- Rinse with cold water
A special note on turmeric though – if you use too much, it can stain! However, any residue should come off easily with facial cleanser and water.
You’ll want to try the skincare hack Demi Lovato’s esthetician swears by
Try this pink clay and avocado DIY duo mask for shiny hair and radiant skin
Halle, who developed Re-Spin because of her experiences with health and wellness as she lives with Type 1 diabetes, actually launched the app early to help her followers after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in spring 2020. “This time in the world is challenging for each of us in different ways. As we collectively re-align, I invite you to join the @respin community,” she announced. Referring to her life as a person with diabetes, she added: “Nutrition, fitness and wellness has since transformed my life – reconnecting my mind, body and soul – teaching me how truly valuable my body is.”