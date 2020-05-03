There are going to be times when you haven’t been able to go to your hairstylist to touch up your roots – the social isolation measures of the COVID-19 pandemic showed us that! But have no fear, you can still win this battle. And what’s your secret weapon? It’s this quick trick from Jennifer Lopez ’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has revealed his express solution to fix the superstar’s roots. It’s a quick and easy-to-apply product that will help you tackle this beauty dilemma at home.
Chris, who is also behind the hairstyles of stars from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa , shared an image on social media which shows him retouching JLo’s hairline with Root Touch Up by Color Wow ($34.50). “Always covered with one of my favorites @colorwowhair Root touch up. I use it to blend extensions, make hairlines fuller and even create highlights,” wrote the hair guru in the post.
The best thing about this product is the effect is instantaneous and roots disappear as soon as it is applied. For effectively covering greys, Chris recommends also using the Josh Wood Color Blending Brush ($ 18.49) on damp hair, as he told Harpers Bazaar.
Root Touch Up’s brush-on format makes the application much more accurate than spray formulas and the waterproof product is handy not just for roots but also to fill in parts of the scalp to create a thicker hair effect.
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, whose clients include Jessica Alba , Katy Perry and Sofía Vergara , is also a fan of the quick and easy product. “I brush it right along the part and around the face and the nape of the neck if I do a bun or a ponytail to fill in any exposed scalp... It makes your hair appear fuller, especially in photos,” she once told Allure.
Jennifer Aniston ’s colorist Michael Canalé also gave the root touch up the thumbs up, telling Page Six Style that it is an excellent option if you don’t want to fully color your hair at home.
So yes, you do have to keep in mind that unlike permanent or semi-permanent hair color you buy at the store, the effect of this product isn’t very long-lasting. But, it really is a quick and easy solution to tide you over until you can get back into your favorite stylist’s chair – and it’s celebrity approved!