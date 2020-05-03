There are going to be times when you haven’t been able to go to your hairstylist to touch up your roots – the social isolation measures of the COVID-19 pandemic showed us that! But have no fear, you can still win this battle. And what’s your secret weapon? It’s this quick trick from Jennifer Lopez ’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has revealed his express solution to fix the superstar’s roots. It’s a quick and easy-to-apply product that will help you tackle this beauty dilemma at home.

©@chrisappleton1 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared this photo of himself touching up JLo’s hair with a brush-on root touch up product

Chris, who is also behind the hairstyles of stars from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa , shared an image on social media which shows him retouching JLo’s hairline with Root Touch Up by Color Wow ($34.50). “Always covered with one of my favorites @colorwowhair Root touch up. I use it to blend extensions, make hairlines fuller and even create highlights,” wrote the hair guru in the post.

The best thing about this product is the effect is instantaneous and roots disappear as soon as it is applied. For effectively covering greys, Chris recommends also using the Josh Wood Color Blending Brush ($ 18.49) on damp hair, as he told Harpers Bazaar.