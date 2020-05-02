The first on the list is Immun’Age Classic Papaya Immune Booster/Antioxidant Supplement ($60), a dietary supplement with Japanese roots. This version comes in a soluble powder which is placed under the tongue and promises to naturally stimulate the immune system.

Also a must for Kourtney is to take oregano oil – for example Gaia Herbs liquid capsules ($22), a vegan, gluten-free and soy-free product recommended to help maintain overall wellness.

©Poosh Kourt also loves to include black elderberry and olive leaf capsules as part of her health boosting routine

Also included in the daily dose are Black Elderberry Capsules by Gaia Herbs ($24), packed with antioxidants to help fight helps fight the symptoms of the common cold. And to increase energy and reduce inflammation, take Supreme Nutrition Olive Leaf Capsules ($26)

Vitamin C of course is a perennial must to fight off cold and flu, and it‘s also great for your skin. Kourtney prefers liposomal Vitamin C because it has a higher concentration and is better absorbed by the body. So try Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets from LivOn Laboratories ($33) to boost your immune system like Kourt.

©Poosh Kourtney also relies on Vitamin C and a honey superfood blend

Last but certainly not least, Kourtney likes to take advantage of the healing properties of honey. Her fave is Beekeeper’s Naturals B-Powered Superfood Honey ($ 40) which boasts a mix of propolis, royal jelly and bee pollen to strengthen the immune system and give you an extra boost of energy. It’s easy to take – just add a tablespoon to a cup of tea in the morning.