©@lisaeldridgemakeup If you want a more dramatic makeup look, try making your eyelashes stand out by adding multiple layers of mascara like Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne delivers the most creative and daring take on this trend, wearing not just one shade, but three, which creates an explosive tie-die effect. The model goes to show that we shouldn’t limit ourselves in terms of colors or just to our eyelids, artfully applying the range of colors underneath her eye as well.

©@hungvanngo If you don’t want to be too daring, you can put the focus on the colorful eyeshadow and do the rest of your makeup in natural tones

And if you don’t want to take this trend to the max, but still want to add a colorful touch, Eiza González has the perfect option for you. Create a smokey eye in vibrant colors and stick to natural shades for the rest, giving you a look that’s balanced, but just as striking.

©@amaralanegraaln You can wear two trends in the same makeup look, like Amara La Negra, who wore bright purple and blue eyes and ombré lips

Try it out with jewel tones and take your look to the max like Amara La Negra. The actress and singer highlighted her flawless looks with contrasting colors and a shimmering finish in a palette of purple, lilac, turquoise and gold.

And if you want to take this full-color trend to the extreme, remember that there are a lot of brands that offer mascaras in bright shades like blue, green, fuchsia and purple that can really make your eyes pop. And what we really love is that this trend really allows us to experiment – so set your creativity free!