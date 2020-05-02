Grey hair and roots don’t care if we’re in a pandemic, so since there’s no way to go to a beauty salon these days, your hair might be having some, well, let’s call them “issues”. But have no fear, Jennifer Aniston ’s hair colorist Michael Canalé, yes, the man behind the star’s iconic golden highlights, revealed a few tips so you can touch up your hair color at home.

“I’m not doing house calls,” the hair guru told Page Six. But the Canalé Salon & Products owner explained IS telling his clients the exact formulas to use so they can do the touch-ups at home.

©GettyImages Jen’s colorist Michael Canalé revealed how his famous clients are taking care of their color-treated hair and dealing with upkeep during the pandemic

“It isn’t easy, but my clients know how I work and we’re giving them the instructions they need to take care of their roots,” confirmed Michael, who also tends the tresses of the likes of Shakira , Heidi Klum , and Penelope Cruz . So, here are a few helpful answers to some top hair maintenance questions.