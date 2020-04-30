Chrissy Teigen is not letting closed beauty salons to withdraw from her beauty routine. The mother-of-two shared with her fans a simple way to keep her nails clean without the need of a nail technician. “It looks just like my nails before all of this,” Chrissy said. The model has jumped into the press-on nails trend with a nude almond-shaped set from celebrity nail artist, Pattie Yankee. Many celebrities are fans of Yankee’s nails including Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry, and the artist even has an at-home nail kit for emergencies. After a day, Chrissy shared a review with her fans, “This truly changed my life. I shaped them a little bit with a file, but they act like totally good real nails.”

©@chrissyteigen Chrissy Teigen reveals a classic manicure with press-on nails

Press-on nails have become the latest trends with many beauty salons out of service. Thankfully, Yankee’s will release Chrissy’s custom nails for orders soon. To secure the nails, Chrissy uses Dashing Diva‘s Fast Bond Glue for a long-lasting effect. If you are looking for a more colorful manicure, Dashing Diva offers super thin and flexible press-on nails that last up to seven days. The nail brand offers different nail packages in different shapes and colors including pastel tones, nudes, shimmers and neons. Press-on nails are a great alternative and a budget-friendly solution to keep your nails from chipping.