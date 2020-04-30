Camila McConaughey is known for her undisputable natural beauty and exotic looks. The wife of Matthew McConaughey is a designer, model, actress and writer who likes to inspire women on her website Women of Today. Besides building a positive community, Camila shared her expertise in beauty, fashion, favorite recipes, home and more. In a recent interview the Brazilian-American model revealed her skincare routine with proven health tips that will leverage your natural beauty. Read below to learn about her amazing skincare practices and simple routine.

©@Camilamcconaughey The 38-year-old model uses oil to remove her makeup

USE OIL TO REMOVE MAKEUP

To start, the Brazilian-model uses a few drops of Shirley Page’s Organic Oil all over her face to remove her makeup. “Really there’s no trick to this besides massaging it into your face. Massage it really good,” she said, before demonstrating how she uses one of Erase Your Face’s Makeup Removing Cloths to wipe away the product. “These (cloths) are awesome, they’re called Erase Your Face, they’re very cheap, you can find them very easily. You put hot water onto this and it’s very gentle in your face.”

MAKE YOUR OWN FACE MASKS

Camila uses Mila Moursi’s Cleansing Milk to cleanse her face followed by a home-recipe exfoliating mask using ingredients from her kitchen cupboard. “To exfoliate, I’m going to put something together that everybody has at home. I’m using honey and confectioners’ sugar, which is really, really fine and gentle on your skin. If you don’t have any problems with discoloration of your skin you can also add a couple of drops of lemon juice. That helps with brightening your skin quite a lot,” the model mentioned.