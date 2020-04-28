Lele Pons is one of the funniest entertainers on social media amassing millions of followers and views monthly. The Venezuelan YouTube star physical transformation is evident on a recent post she shared on her social channel wishing her mom a happy birthday, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST MOM ❤️❤️ te amo mami! I’m so lucky to have gotten such a devoted, funny, caring, and brilliant mother like you! Thank you for everything you do and have done for me! You’re my best friend!” Lele is not ashamed of showing her before pictures, especially when the Latina star has a dramatic glow up.

©@lelepons

From a nose procedure to numerous hair makeovers, Lele continues showing her physical evolution with her fans. The Celoso singer is known for her hilarious comedy skits and unique personality, but Lele has also found a voice in the music industry. Besides beauty cosmetics, Lele has also transformed her career, landing her numerous opportunities such as her recent music video Volar. The Latin comedian is now set to release her new documentary series The Secret Life of Lele Pons on YouTube. The series will reveal how a social misfit turned into a social media queen and global entertainer despite her daily struggles with mental health from an early age. The new trailer shows a young Lele trying to seize the day while fighting a secret mental disease.