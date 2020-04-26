The more dependent and attached we become to our cell phones and tablets, the more we find ourselves looking down – and one of the biggest beauty casualties is our neck, whether it’s the appearance of a wrinkly double chin from gazing down at our screens or saggy, dehydrated skin because of lack of care and the effects of our old friend, gravity. Sure you can go for a neck lift or laser treatments , but the best weapon against “tech neck” is prevention! And Goldfaden MD co-founder Lisa Goldfaden has some easy tips to help repair your neck and slow down the aging process. These six tricks will help keep your neck in shape:

1) Keep your chin up! It turns out having good posture is a great way to fight wrinkles, too. So hold your phone or tablet higher than usual when you look at them, and make sure your computer screen is at eye level.

2) SPF is a must for not just your face, but for your neck too. When you are putting on sunscreen, make sure to apply it to your neck and chest area as well as your face. Sun damage prevention is key for all parts of your body that are exposed to the sun.

©Istock

3) Do not use anti-aging face creams on your neck. Unfortunately, we can’t assume that one product fits all, so you need to choose a product that is specifically suitable for your neck. “The neck is more delicate than the face, has no pores and cannot absorb many ingredients found in facial products,” explains Lisa.