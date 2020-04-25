Millie Bobby Brown is still a teenager, but she already knows that prevention is the key to maintaining healthy-looking skin for years to come. The Stranger Things star has already developed a favorite beauty routine to protect her skin against premature aging (and even has her own skincare line, Florence by Mills, named after her great-grandmother.)

Our skin regenerates and heals itself from all the harm it was subjected to during the day while we sleep, so that’s why Millie’s 4-step nighttime skincare regime that she shared with her 32 million followers is perfect to try if you want to maintain a gorgeous visage.

©@milliebobbybrown Millie uses a calming mask from her own cosmetics line



The young star published a video on her Instagram where she’s seen along with her sister-in-law Rachel, and shares the step-by-step of her special routine:

Step 1: The face mask – calming or clarifying



When you have your own cosmetics line, you’d better trust in your own products! Being the good ambassador that she is, the star uses products from her brand Florence by Mills in her nighttime routine. (If you don’t have Milly’s exact products handy, you can of course use other products with similar properties.)

The first step is to use the Better Together Peel Off Mask Duo ($13.20), a pair of shimmering peel-off masks. Millie went with the calming one (pink) and applied it to her entire face (avoiding the eye area); while Rachel used the clarifying one (purple). They both left the masks on for 30 minutes to work their magic.