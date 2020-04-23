The actress also shared it has been a blessing to have a connection with her family while at-home but it has been difficult to do the talk shows with Ryan while filming Live with Kelly and Ryan, “I couldn’t hear Ryan”, admitted Kelly while in the gym of her home. As the two artists shared their daily lives, Kelly and Tiler proceeded with a ballet workout with plies, body rolls and tendus to Girls Just Wanna Have Fun song. “All laughs and smiles today with the beautiful @kellyripa Thank you for doing pliés and tendus and dancing with us today! You always brighten people’s mornings on @livekellyandryan and I am certain you brought a lot of happiness to those taking the class!”, mentions the ballerina on her post.

©GettyImages Kelly Ripa uses a self-tanner as makeup for her live shows

The actress recently shared ballet has been one of her longtime passions and she even auditioned for New York City Ballet in 2008. Though her dancing career never took off, she was able to practice some steps with the principal dancer of New York City Ballet during the live class. Kelly also shared that she has been getting resourceful and wearing her daughter’s clothes while at home. Besides using self-tanner, she even cut her with a pair of kitchen scissors and had her husband Mark Consuelos help her get heatless waves with a pair of tights.