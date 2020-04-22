With hair salons closed for the foreseeable future, many celebrities, like us, are seeing their natural or gray roots slowly come in. Since we’re all in this together, beauty DIY-tutorials have taken over the world in the best way. Hollywood’s biggest names are turning to social media to share the haircare products they’re using to maintain a healthy mane. Recently, Eva Longoria gave the world the ultimate gray root touch-up tutorial on Instagram with a budget-friendly buy.

©Eva Longria Celebrities are showing off their gray and making us fall in love with their hair tips

The Desperate Housewives actress revealed she uses L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up, $11 to cover up her gray roots. “If you’ve been following me, you know I’ve been going gray, but I have my favorite solution,” admits Eva showing off her new gray roots.

The actress showed off the aqua blue bottle that holds the magic potion to freshening up her roots. With a full face of makeup, Eva went into full beauty blogger mode.