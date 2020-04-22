Karol G's sister Vero shares her beauty tips

Karol G’s sisters are beautiful human beings but her older sister Vero is on a mission to change the beauty industry with her beauty and eco-friendly tips. Veronica Giraldo has a penchant for all-natural products on her beauty regime, as seen on her social media channels. The older sister of Karol, has a personal beauty account where she shares tips on how to clean brushes, grow hair with natural oils and even natural at-home recipes for a clean facial. Vero’s glowy skin is proof that these DIY recipes are efficient for skincare. Her love for beauty is evident in every single post she shares, from her beauty vanity to her fresh morning looks.

©@verogiraldonavarro Karol G’s sister has a beauty account with all-natural beauty tips

The 32-year-old beauty maven shares tips on how to do a simple mask with only two breakfast ingredients - coffee and milk. Vero suggests this two-ingredients mask helps to restore the skin’s complexion and texture. “You must have a clean skin before applying this on your face. Apply the mixture on your face with a brush without covering the eyes. Let it sit for 20 minutes. Remove the mask preferably with an oatmeal soap and cold water.” suggests the beauty influencer on her post. This is one of the many beauty tips that Vero likes to share with her followers. Among other tried-and-tested solutions include hair masks with aloe, dark circles recipes treatment tips and her favorite beauty products.