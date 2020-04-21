With so many skincare products in the market, it is unusual to hear about one that specializes in butt acne. Thankfully, there is one and is the ultra organic formula that will make you rethink you rethink your spring clean task. The Miami Beach Bum is a skincare line created but Ayssa Di Pietro with a purpose in mind - to clear out blemishes and smooth the derrière. As a marine scientist and water management expert at the Miami Beach planning board, Ayssa puts science and beauty together to create a formula that is eco-conscious with all-natural, plant ingredients.

©The Miami Beach Bum The Miami Beach Bum’s main ingredient is oregano which helps eliminating bacteria

After trying every product in the beauty market, Ayssa created a formula with oregano, jojoba, pearl and shea butter that helped eliminate bacteria which causes irritation while wearing bathing suits. Oregano was the answer to this conundrum. This natural ingredient paired with aloe kills overgrown yeast, fungus and bacteria which causes skin issues such as dullness to folliculitis blemishes. “Most beauty products are 98% water, so you are not really giving your skin any nourishment.” shares Ayssa with HOLA! USA. Ayssa has refused to use petroleum by-products or chemical fragrances in her products besides the natural fragrance. “The beauty industry and the oil industry have been tightly connected,” adds Ayssa which is important to notice on while buying products that claim to be organic. “Our products have a scent but are directly from the plant ingredient we are putting in the formula.”

Besides providing booty care, The Miami Beach Bum offers a cream that helps reducing acne psoriasis, eczema and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Though the brand is focused on beachgoers, this is a daily skincare you can use in the morning and evening, especially is a great smooth-solution for razor burns.