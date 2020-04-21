Camila Cabello is known for her beautiful natural hair but this time she hired her mom to cut her bangs. Though the Cuban-American singer has a dedicated team of hairstylists and makeup artists, this time she opted to go under the scissors with her mom. In the recent video, the Havana songstress showed the process while her mom was updating her haircut and she did not seem pleased with the initial results. “The bangs are too long, can‘t go outside... I’m going to have to trust this woman”, says Camila on the video while wrapped on a towel.

©@camila_cabello Camila Cabello lets her mom cut her bangs while in Florida

The Latina singer told her mom “...you messed up” before proceeding with the haircut. Camila showed her mom how to properly clip in the bangs straight. “I‘ve been seeing a lot of posts warning people not to do this... ‘cause that’s what I used to do in 7th grade. I used to cut my own bangs and they looked like mountains” added the artist as her mom continued cutting her bangs. “Right now I look like Snape (from Harry Potter),” quipped the 23-year-old while hoping her mom didn’t continue to mess up. However, Camila warned her followers to avoid doing this at home, “Don‘t do this at home. She gave me a pedi this morning –– made my foot bleed.” Once her mom finished chopping her hair, Camila was more positive with the results, “I‘ll show you guys when it dries up,” she added on her post. Despite Camila’s mom’s lack of beauty skills, it seems like her hair turned out beautiful.