Whether you decide to get married at home or beachfront venue, there are several beauty tips you can follow for a radiant wedding look. Though most weddings are taking place virtually many brides are still preparing to tie the knot in person in late 2020. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Meghan Markle’s wedding day makeup artist revealed essential beauty tips to ensure brides do their own makeup like a professional makeup maven. Daniel’s high-profile also clientele includes Greta Gerwig and Elisabeth Moss. The beauty guru suggests that before even starting to apply makeup, sanitation is the utmost requirement. “Honestly, people don’t realize how much bacteria is in their brushes, let alone on their hands,” explained the New York beauty pro.

Daniel recommends to use an alcohol spray bottle and spray your palettes before use. “I wash my brushes with Dawn every week,” shared the makeup artist who admits the dishwashing detergent is essential to remove bacteria. He also cleans his brushes with Make Up Forever Instant Brush Cleanser. To begin, a blurring primer is the first step to achieve perfect and even skin. “You want a little radiance, but you don‘t want to be too shiny”, he said. The makeup expert also suggests using a full-coverage concealer to hide blemishes in the skin and to “balance out your skin tone” to achieve a flawless look. The next step is to have defined eyebrows, even if you go for a natural makeup look - “a nice brow finishes off the eye area.”, he suggested. There are many YouTube tutorials to help you achieve the perfect arch and well-defined brows.

The most effective way to get defined brows according to Daniel is to use a gel and brush the brows in the opposite direction. Once the brows are dried, brush them back into place and fill in the holes. He suggests this is the “easiest way to get defined brows without them looking too Instagram-y.”