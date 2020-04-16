Though Hollywood’s biggest names have their go-to glam squad for major red carpet events, this wasn’t the case for the Dreaming of You singer in the ‘90s. To our surprise, Selena herself was even behind her major red carpet moments. “Whenever we had to do a TV show, on-air performance or red carpets Selena did her own makeup. She didn’t have a dedicated makeup artist,” said Suzette Quintanilla .

©GettyImages Selena celebrates her winning moment for ‘Best Mexican-American Artist’ at the 1994 Grammys

“She would pull out her brushes and do everything herself, and once we arrived on-set a makeup artist would touch her up here and there. They would usually just add powder to keep her fresh, but honestly everything you see in print, everything you see on TV, yes, that was all Selena,” Quintanilla explained. On days where she wasn’t wearing makeup, Suzette admitted the late singer was a true tomboy with sleek low-buns, a little mascara and lip balm.

Since the Texan superstar was a real trendsetter with beauty choices, it’s no surprise to us that she took matters into her own hands when it came to her style.

The MAC Cosmetics Selena La Reina collection will be available online on April 21.

