For years, Kate Middleton has shown us that beauty comes from the inside out but the royal also follows a beauty regime worth the conversation. While juggling a busy life in between travels and royal duties, Kate relies on two organic beauty products for healthy-looking skin. Though the royal always looks flawless and is always surrounded by makeup artists and hairstylists, Kate has one or few classified royal tips to look ageless. Some of her favorite beauty tips are $30 or less products but some require a bit more of an investment that gives her an unparalleled beauty. You don’t need to splurge on high-end brands to look relaxed and graceful like Kate. All you need to improve your skin appearance is these two beauty products from Trilogy and Beauti Skincare.

©Beuti Skincare The Duchess of Cambridge maintains an ageless skin with the Beauty Sleep Elixir

While the Duchess is known for using drugstore products in the past, like Nivea and Clarins, she also uses the Beauty Skin Elixir from Beauti Skincare. This organic beauty oil is a nighttime facial treatment formulated with camellia, chia, bitter cherry, strawberry and pomegranate seed oils. A few drops of this anti-inflammatory elixir will brighten your complexion. It can also be applied under makeup or on the spot blemish treatment. Besides being a royal favorite in the UK, this natural treatment contains 14 plant oils to support healthy skin. The beauty facial also helps to soothe and improve the appearance of congested skin - especially if you’re a Duchess on duty.