If any celebrity is ready to entertain you during your time at home these days, it’s Jessica Alba . The actress has shared a number of fun videos on TikTok where she can be seen dancing, exercising, and even pampering her skin. Recently the Honest Beauty founder posted a photo working from home, while wearing a DIY-mask on her face. If you’d like to steal her hack while working from home, we’re here to let you in on all the details and give you some recipes. Don’t worry these are simple ingredients so you can make your very own beauty mask. Ready to show off red-carpet-worthy skin? Keep scrolling!

©@jessicaalba Jessica Alba combines two masks to detox and pamper her skin

While working from home and taking part in a few conference calls, the mother-of-three squeezes in some self-care. How does she do it? By combining two products from her beauty brand Honest Beauty: a detox mask and an antioxidant mask.

Step one

The first mask is the Honest Beauty 3-In-1 Detox Mud Mask ($19.90) which she, interestingly, only applies to her T-zone. This is probably because this is precisely where the most impurities accumulate. This mud mask is creamy and contains activated charcoal , a powerful ingredient with detoxifying properties.

©Honest Beauty Masks with activated charcoal are great for skin detox

Antioxidant

Next up is the Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask ($20), which she applies to the rest of her face. This antioxidant-rich product helps rejuvenate tired-looking skin.