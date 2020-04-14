Ireland Baldwin is using her time in quarantine to open up about her mental health. Alec Baldwin’s 24-year-old daughter took to social media to open up about how her own mental health issues has inspired a daily series. “I have severe anxiety disorder,” she candidly told the camera. “I noticed that the past few nights, my anxiety has been getting worse at night and it kind of hit me last night.”

©@irelandbaldwinbasinger Ireland Baldwin opened up about her severe anxiety

Ireland added that tried to do several things such as reading, exploring the internet and breathing exercises but none worked. Instead, she decided to use her platform to reach out to others and seek guidance and support.

“I thought it would be cool if we all could come together and discussed these issues that we all deal with,” she said. “Maybe something that works for one person would work for another set of people who never thought to try that.” During the live sessions, the model will chat with followers, friends and strangers who are dealing with mental health issues. The actress also plans on using the time to educate herself on other mental health issues.