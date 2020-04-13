Kourtney Kardashian has a top tip for keeping her immune system boosted and it’s something she learned from mom Kris Jenner over ten years ago. During an interview with NYMag, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained how a doctor recommended a Vitamin C packets to her mother, and Kris passed on the wisdom to her daughter. “I try to take it every morning,” she revealed, “but if I feel slightly like I’m getting sick and 100 per cent when I’m on an airplane, I take it.”

©GettyImages Kourtney has her mom, Kris Jenner, to thank for this healthy habit

Kourtney has revealed that her favorite way to take this health boost is via LivOn Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets ($40 x 30 units) that you can mix with any drink. It’s designed to help the body absorb an optimal quantity of this important antioxidant. It not only aids the the immune system, but helps muscle repair, protects cells damaged by free radicals and stimulates the production of collagen, helping the skin be at its best.