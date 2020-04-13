Kourtney Kardashian cabello con suaves ondas

 Kourtney Kardashian  has a top tip for keeping her immune system boosted and it’s something she learned from mom  Kris Jenner  over ten years ago. During an interview with NYMag, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained how a doctor recommended a Vitamin C packets to her mother, and Kris passed on the wisdom to her daughter. “I try to take it every morning,” she revealed, “but if I feel slightly like I’m getting sick and 100 per cent when I’m on an airplane, I take it.”

Kourtney Kardashian at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards©GettyImages
Kourtney has her mom, Kris Jenner, to thank for this healthy habit

Kourtney has revealed that her favorite way to take this health boost is via LivOn Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets ($40 x 30 units) that you can mix with any drink. It’s designed to help the body absorb an optimal quantity of this important antioxidant. It not only aids the the immune system, but helps muscle repair, protects cells damaged by free radicals and stimulates the production of collagen, helping the skin be at its best.

LivOn Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C Packets©@Amazon
The sachets are designed to help the body absorb an optimal quantity of this important antioxidant

And according to a study about the benefits of LivOn Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C by Freelance Nutrition Consultant and writer Jenny Tschiesche BSc, people often fall short of the right amount of Vitamin C, despite eating a health balanced diet. The supplement is one way to ensure that you are consuming sufficient amounts.

Kourtney Kardashian smoothie©GettyImages
Kourtney has been supplementing her diet with vitamin C for the past ten years

Vitamin C supplements are not only taken to improve general health but are also a great beauty ally. It is known to act as a skin brightener, improve skin elasticity and it also has anti-aging properties.

