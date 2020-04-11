Kylie Jenner loves to play with wigs and extensions, but in an Instagram Live Q&A, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that, thanks to the California lockdown, she‘s stripping down back to basics with her beauty routine. The 22-year-old billionaire, who was joined by friend Stassie Karanikolaou for the chat, showed off her natural hair – an extension-free bob – as she described her “journey.”

©kyliejenner Kylie gave fans a peek at what her hair looks like without extensions

Running her fingers through her shorter tresses, which are currently a dark blonde hue, she noted: “This is the first time I‘ve worn my natural hair. I’m going on a hair health journey during quarantine.” Furthermore, the beauty mogul has also given up her famous acrylic nails, something she admitted was a real challenge. ”I feel so uncomfortable,” she laughed. ”I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats.”

©@kyliejenner While Kylie started out in self-isolation with acrylic nails, above, she now says she’s also doing without those, too

Mom-of-one Kylie, who has a two-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott, recommended taking advantage of going back to bare essentials while in self isolation, remarking: “This is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes, we‘re so natural, Stass!”