In the post above, the makeup enthusiast says “It’s a technique that’s probably used by so many other people. I heard it’s been used for a long time but I only just found out about it.” It’s true the foundation hack does work, but only if you’re going for a certain finish. Therefore, before you change up your own makeup routine, take this little gem into account.

“This reverse Tik Tok trend does actually work. If ` want your face to remain matte the whole day, this step by step is ideal,” celebrity makeup artist, Millie Morales. Therefore, if you’re on the oily side, this may just be heaven sent. The Latina MUA is behind stunning looks from Dayanara Torres , Natalia Jimenez and more leading ladies.

©Garnier Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water, $9, ulta.com

“Your makeup will definitely last all day long however I recommend to refresh it every now and then with the Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist with Rose Water, $9 since the different order of the layering could use a boost of hydration,” explains Millie.

Since the setting powder comes before the primer, hydrating through the day will extend your makeup look. Personally, I tested out the foundation hack and after four hour post application, I noticed my skin’s need for moisture. If you’re feeling experimental, let us know your results.