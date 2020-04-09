Latin makeup artist pays homage to Maria Felix

While death on your birthday can be an unusual occurrence, Maria Felix celebrated in heaven and let a Latina makeup artist pay tribute to her life with a glamorous beauty makeover. The iconic Mexican actress was known for her boldness, confident attitude and graceful beauty that transformed her into a popular star. “Paying homage to The baddest Baddie of them all 𝑳𝒂 𝑫𝒐𝒏̃𝒂 for her Birthday. ❤️ I admire her so much for her confidence, intelligence, Beauty, the love she had for her country, and for always being an advocate for woman.”, shared her fan, Vanessa Colorado on social media.

Maria was the queen bee of the 1970s breaking barriers in society and was named one of the most beautiful women in the world after she reached international fame. She starred in famous films including La Diosa Arrodillada and Doña Diabla, and always was dressed to impress. No doubt Vanessa decided to create one of her most quintessential looks. The femme fatale was known for her animal-inspired jewelry that she once commissioned to Cartier. To attempt this look you would need a jeweled black hat, a crocodile necklace, red scarf, snake-shaped bracelets and red lipstick. It is evident that throughout her life, Maria had a penchant for luxury and taste.