The hairstylist shared her heatless wave technique on social media with a simple solution - stockings. The method is really easy and efficient. First, you divide your hair into two sections and clip the stocking on top of your head to prevent the legs from falling. After, create three strand hair braids and secure the ties with a hair tie or stocking. Let it air-dry during the night and once you wake up after your beauty sleep, unravel the braids with your hands for a mermaid hair effect. “Still can’t believe these curls were created without any heat!!”, shares the celebrity stylist.

©@justinemarjan

This easy beauty hack can last up to three days and is great to control the frizz. Also, if you work from home you can easily do this until the end of the day. Whether you have curly or straight hair, this technique works for most hair textures and gives your hair a much-needed break from the heat of blow dryers and curling irons. In addition, your hair will have a natural and healthy look after several times using this hairstyle. No stockings? You can also use a scarf to make your braids. “I did it with a silk scarf on my page and it’s day four and still perfect hair. 💕🤘🏻” shared one of Justine’s fans on her video.