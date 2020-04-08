Eva Longoria reflected on her pregnancy fitness journey. In a video posted on her social media, the Grand Hotel producer shared a video featuring her baby bump. “Baby Yoga! 👶🏻 This was a week before Santi was born. I got so big!!! I did yoga everyday with my doula while I was pregnant,” she shared. “ It helped me so much with the weight gain and my back. Can’t believe this was almost 2 years ago!!! (That’s my husband talking to Santi in my belly 😉) 🤰🏻🧘🏻‍♀️.”

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria shared a fitness video from her pregnancy

In the video, the mommy-to-be executes a series of yoga poses. In the background, her husband José Bastón is the perfect cheerleader as he lends support. Eva, who in no stranger to taking on a fitness challenge, didn’t let her husband’s words distract her and went on to move despite becoming tired.

Since the video was filmed, the 45-year-old and her husband have welcomed their baby boy Santiago Bastón. Almost two years later, Eva is still keeping up with her fitness routines and has Santi by her side for support. In March, the Desperate Housewives alum shared a video of her trying on a new booty belt. In the background, her two-year-old son could be heard playing with his dad.