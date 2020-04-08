Let’s face it, we’re all inside and may be running out of brushes to clean, closets to organize and so forth. If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through social media, you may notice beauty junkies are using this time to sharpen their makeup skills. According to experts and psychologists, wearing makeup can transform your mood and confidence especially during these times. Learn an easy trick from these easy makeup tutorials, that’ll transform any beginner into a pro within minutes. From YouTuber KathleenLights’ easy concealer tip to Alejandra Rodriguez of Ale La Chula trick for a fuller brow, here are 10 easy makeup tutorials any beginner can do.

Watch the Cuban beauty guru walk us through her 10 minute makeup routine that she does on most days when she isn’t filming content. KathleenLights gives us her go-to Tarte technique when it comes to covering up her under eye veins, yes those exist with her trick.

Maybe you still haven’t mastered that sun-kissed glow everyone else seems to have down pack —don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out YouTube star Ale La Chula show us how to apply highlighter and feather out those brows for a radiant natural look.