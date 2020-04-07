While tidying up her home, the beauty entrepreneur used Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter, 1 Pair of Gloves, $7 as a protector as she cleans and the ultimate hand care treatment. Showing off how easy it is to do everything while wearing the gloves, Drew uploaded a video where she showed her followers all chores she just completed.

According to the social post -- you can wash dishes, scrub tubs, vacuum while deeply hydrating your hands from all the hand washing you’ve been doing lately.

©Aveeno Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask, Oat & Shea Butter, 1 Pair of Gloves, $7, walmart.com

This beauty buy is perfect for moms and busy-bees all over with numerous tasks to complete but want to still take care of themselves in a special way.

The drug-store brand provides spa-like results as these gloves hydrate your fingertips with shea butter and moisturizing prebiotic oats. It’s innovative formula restores the hand’s daily wear-and-tear leaving your hands visibly soft, smooth, and healthy-looking. Though the actress kept the hand mask gloves on pass 10 minutes as recommended by the brand, feel free to remove post-suggested time or prolong.

Thanks to our celeb beauty guru we’ll be cleaning up our homes differently in 2020.