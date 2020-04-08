We all want to make our beauty routines are more efficient and this trick is sure to take your regime to the next level. The best thing about it? It will literally cost you nothing. The well-known researcher and dermatologist to the stars Renée Rouleau reveals a great tip on her blog for keeping your face moisturized and protected without spending a dime.

The celebrity facialist calls it the -- golden minute. “When your skin has no moisture, its health is at risk. After washing the face and patting dry with a towel, your bare skin is most vulnerable to dehydration through a process called "osmosis." You have a 60-second window before moisture evaporation will occur,” she said. During this valuable period of time, "immediately apply a product that will seal in the moisture and your skin will reap the benefits." This means that you should apply a toner that will keep that moisture in before applying serum or moisturizer.

©@reneerouleau Renée Rouleau says that if you seal the moisture into your skin immediately after cleansing, it will become even more beautiful

This must be done during both your morning and evening routine. These two routines should differ since the daytime routine is all about protection while the nighttime regimen is all about repair.

The skincare expert, who has developed her own cosmetic line, has celebrity clients such as Demi Lovato , Cindy Crawford, Chiara Ferragni and Lili Reinhart and she offers up skincare advice on her website. The best thing about this advice is that her recommendations are easy to follow regardless of the brands you use.

Morning routine musts: