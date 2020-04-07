Jessica Alba can definitely be considered a beauty pundit, not only because she’s the founder of a beauty company but also because her skin is always glowing. And is nor surprise, the 38-year-old beauty entrepreneur just launched her own YouTube channel where she will be sharing all about beauty, fitness, lifestyle and more. In her debut episode she trades makeup with Patrick Starr and shares her best beauty practices. Besides multitasking family and career, Jessica has a simple skin regime focused on clean products and hydration. Read on for some top takeaways from her new Vogue video tutorial.

©@jessicaalba Jessica Alba wears Honest Beauty face mask for detox

For her daily morning routine, Jessica starts with a face mask. “After a workout, I like to put this mask on. It’s a shea butter antioxidant mask and it smells delicious. I like to use this mask on the daily,” she shared, before adding that she is a big advocate of practicing self-care. “I think it‘s important that we take time to take care of ourselves. If you can do it daily, even if it’s for 10 minutes, it’s important.” Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Face Cream over her entire face before massage it in with the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool. Besides exercise and hydration, Jessica then applies the Honest Beauty Deep Hydration Face Cream over her entire face before massaging it with the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Tool.

“This is a water-based cream, so I go very liberally with this one,” the LA star said of the moisturizer, before demonstrating how she uses the face massage tool. “It basically just gets the blood flowing. This one you can even feel warm up on your face, and sometimes my face gets a little bit red.”

