Jennifer Lopez has flirted with different kinds of highlights before and now she’s gone all-out with a chunky blonde stripes that are taking us back in a major way. The ‘90s nostalgia bug has obviously seduced her hairstylist Chris Appleton who has revived trends from the end of the last millennium to give his client the throwback look but updated for 2020. We got the first glimpse of the hairstyle when the Hustlers star shared a picture on Instagram of her vibrant neon manicure. But it wasn’t just her nail color that caught our eye, but also her chunky blonde highlights that made us do a double-take.

©@jlo Chunky highlights means higher-maintenance hair

The star has bid farewell to the balayage technique and brought back a trend that had been dormant for quite some time. Yes, the very same highlights that Jennifer Aniston immortalized in her years as Rachel Green in Friends and that Ginger Spice rocked with the Spice girls. It looks like this trend, with its defined contrasts, might just dethrone the more subtle hair color techniques. “We’re seeing a distancing from the perfectly-blended balayage looks and a return of the wider color block looks, like blonde on top and dark underneath,” celebrity stylist Jason Lee told InStyle.