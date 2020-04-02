Zoe Saldana and husband, Marco Perego showed off their playful side with an extreme makeup makeover. The 41-year-old actress surprised fans with her artistic skills. The Marvel actress and handsome hubby posed in a photo with a full-face glam and it was very creative to say the least. Both were wearing shimmery eye shadow and red lipstick as they kept each other company. Not only did Zoe add a long and curvy mustache, she also drew a goatee to add flare. While the parents continue to stay at home with her family, look like the celeb mom is finding innovative ways to stay entertained.

©@zoesaldana Zoe Saldana and her husband showed us that you can never go wrong with a red lipstick

The Avatar star recently revealed on her social media how much she appreciates her husband “I’m married to an artist who is a sensible man. He’s always been someone that is hyper-aware of how fragile life can be if it’s true innocent core is shaken, and right now I feel like our center has been thrown off balance.” In the post, she encouraged fans to watch the visual art and further expressed “Marco, your art is not only profound it’s prophetic and I admire you for always living within the frequency of truth and presence.”

Recently, the mother-of-three has been spending time with her family while teaching her children how to do house chores and watching her husband putting the order in the house. “I swear I’m not feeling sorry for my husband and I, it’s just that being stuck at home with these cubs makes me appreciate work!” she shared on her post.