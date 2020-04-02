Having healthy, glossy, and perfect hair is probably the not-so-secret desire of many women. While there are dozens of hair treatments on the market today, Tini Stoessel relies on a specific product to keep her spectacular long hair light and silky every day. We’re talking, of course, about micellar shampoo. Just like the micellar water formulated as a facial cleaner, it contains molecules that deeply cleanse hair without drying it out or changing its color.

This action is thanks to micelles, which behave like miniature magnets for accumulated impurities caused by pollution, sprays, styling lotions, or excessive oiliness, from the roots to the ends. These new beauty essentials also have hydrating agents that lock in moisture, strengthening strands starting the very first time they’re applied. It’s no wonder this beautiful Argentinian model and singer made it a part of her beauty routine!

©GettyImages This Argentinian actress, singer, and model has made her hair her trademark

Celebrity care routines

You would think that shuttling about between concert tours, photo sessions, and red-carpet appearances would leave this girlfriend of the handsome Sebastián Yatra with no time for taking care of her long hair. However, the new hostess of La Voz España has admitted to being a fan of micellar shampoo, since it doesn’t require any complicated application. So that’s why she’s always highlighting this ultra-feminine feature in the selfies she posts on social media!

©Walmart Micellar shampoo deeply cleanses hair with its active molecules

No sulfates, no silicone

Micellar technology uses different compounds that have the properties of both water and oil. In fact,these surfactants are what act when you massage your scalp in the shower. In addition, micellar shampoos are free of sulfates, parabens, and silicon, which are three of the most damage-causing ingredients out there. One option is the Pantene Pro-V Micellar Shampoo (Walmart, $9.99), which is Tini’s favorite– she’s even the brand’s ambassador!