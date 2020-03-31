Hair salons being closed due to the global pandemic has birthed a new level of creativity among celebrities, influencers and everyday folks. Now more than ever stars are sharing their hair hacks and we’re all ears. Recently, TV personality and actress Julissa Bermudez and The Real Day Time host Adrienne Bailon recently shared with their fans their beauty secret for a beautiful mane. Over the weekend, the beauty besties went live on Instagram to share a beauty tip that not only is budget-friendly but also efficient to cover-up those unwelcoming grays. The Dominican TV personality and actress expressed her love for a L’Oreal bestseller. The Magic Root Cover Up is the affordable product these celebs are using and you can get it for only $10.

©@officialjulissab The Dominican beauty shared tips on how she touches up her roots at home

Thankfully, one of Julissa’s fans brought to our attention the magic formula for that magic effect, “I remember a while back you posted a video of how you do your slick back ponytail. You sprayed a black spray along your hairline to fill it in.” shared one of Julissa’s fans. This spray is a quick solution to conceal grays and offer seamless coverage with a lightweight formula. The L’Oreal product comes in eight different tones including black, dark blonde, dark brown, light brown, light golden brown, light to medium blonde, medium brown and red.

In a recent post, the Hunters actress shared her trick with her fans and showed how you can easily recreate Jennifer Lopez’s high ponytail look with a simple spray on the hairline. The formula is excellent to cover those pesky scattered grays and lasts until the next shampoo.