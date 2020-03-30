Katy Perry is no stranger to rocking colorfully beauty looks. From pink wigs to cotton candy makeup, the Dark Horse singer-turned-American Idol judge never skips a beat when it comes to showing up in full-glam. Hence why we were shocked to see the Hollywood star in a no-makeup selfie during quarantine.
In the photo shared on her social platform, the makeup-free American Idol judge is seen relaxing with her messy yet flawless hair while getting comfy in a robe. Katy, who has struggled with acne, embraced her hydrated, youthful and a pore-free complexion. In the past, the award-winning artist has claimed Proactiv has helped her combat her skin care concerns.
The singer also shared a sun-kissed photo of herself from when she was filming the FOX’s series. Understanding the global emergency the pandemic has caused, Katy advised her followers that this photo was taken in Hawaii at the beginning of the year. She cautioned her fans to stay home and follow instructions regarding all information for COVID-19.