Katy Perry is no stranger to rocking colorfully beauty looks. From pink wigs to cotton candy makeup, the Dark Horse singer-turned-American Idol judge never skips a beat when it comes to showing up in full-glam. Hence why we were shocked to see the Hollywood star in a no-makeup selfie during quarantine.

©@katyperry The pop singer is embracing her natural beauty and giving us major #skincaregoals envy

In the photo shared on her social platform, the makeup-free American Idol judge is seen relaxing with her messy yet flawless hair while getting comfy in a robe. Katy, who has struggled with acne, embraced her hydrated, youthful and a pore-free complexion. In the past, the award-winning artist has claimed Proactiv has helped her combat her skin care concerns.