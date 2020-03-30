Would you like to have long hair, but don't seem to be making any real progress? You might feel like your hair is just taking too long to grow, or that you're still dealing with the consequences of a drastic hair cut you no longer like, and you need to give your hair a boost. Here are some tips from celebrity esthetician Mark Townsend, who tells us that healthy hair grows about half a centimeter (maximum 1 centimeter) per month, so patience is the key to achieving your goal.

©Istock Scissors are your greatest ally when it comes to keeping your hair free from split ends, so make sure to see your hair stylist often

1. Keep the ends trimmed



Having voluminous, strong hair is essential to ensuring its growth, and to achieve this you need to keep it free from split ends. This is why a handy pair of scissors will become your greatest ally! You need to keep the tips healthy, and this can be achieved with regular cuts; although this won't actually make your hair grow faster, it will prevent the ends from splitting and opening up and you then having to cut more of your hair off later when you finally do get it cut. The solution is to go to the hair stylist every two or three months to get the tips trimmed, about a centimeter in length.

©wenn Avoid excessively shampooing your hair, use conditioner, and rinse with cold water

2. Conditioner is a must



Skipping the conditioning step in your shower routine is a huge mistake, says the expert, and this is something that a lot of women do.

Instead, he recommends cutting back on shampooing, because its purpose is to eliminate dirt and hair product build-up, but it can also remove natural essential oils from the scalp that keep hair soft and healthy.