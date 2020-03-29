3 easy hair trends loved by the Kardashians to try right now

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the hairstylist revealed three tricks for making ponytails look sleek, polished, and neat. First, apply Bounce Strong Hairspray to shape hair and divide it into sections, with the first section divided from ear to ear, to style it upwards to the crown. Then, repeat the process with the other sections, because if you brush all the hair at once, then loose hairs will inevitably escape. Finally, apply hairspray to the brush for a shiny finish.

THE ‘90s CHIN-LENGTH BOB

For the hairstyling professional, who also works with celebrities such as Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, the chin-length bob, inspired by looks of the ‘90s, will be the cut worn the most throughout 2020. Although longer hair has been a hot look for a lot of seasons, Andrew predicts short hair is back – and if you need proof, just check out the Kardashian-Jenners’ embracing of the cut.

©@khloekardashian According to Andrew, short hair is making a comeback, like these bobs on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

STATEMENT COLOR, FROM PLATINUM TO RED

As for color, Andrew advises that warm colors will continue to dominate trends, and we’ll continue to see platinum blonds and chunky highlights. Another hot shade: red! The trend that comes around every so often will be back in force in the coming seasons.