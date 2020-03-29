Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon still look just as gorgeous as when their acting careers first took off during the 1990s, and its a beauty that isn’t based in on dramatically altering their external appearance, but on routines that work on the body form the inside.

Jen and Reese, who had major chemistry as Rachel and Jill Green on the hit sitcom Friends are back working together on The Morning Show. And they have another thing in common: two main habits when it comes to staying healthy and looking radiant.

©GettyImages The actresses know how to keep themselves in shape from the inside out

1) GREEN JUICE

Both stars swear by regularly drinking natural green juices. Adding green juice to your diet can be very beneficial; they owe their name to the fact that they primarily contain vegetables, meaning they are filled with chlorophyll, which helps to keep the blood oxygenated. It’s important to mix seasonal fruits with a variety of green – for example, one delicious combo iscucumber, celery, and apple. All you need is half a glass of water, 3 sticks of celery, half a cucumber, and 1 green apple. This drink has antioxidant properties and very few calories, but it provides a huge amount of vitamins and minerals.

2) INTERMITTENT FASTING

Fasting in intervals, know as “intermittent fasting” (IF), is based on the customs of our ancestors, who spent periods of time without eating. According to the promoters of this technique, the human body is designed to go for hours without food in order to optimize digestion and physical performance, and eating in excess is the cause of a wide variety of health problems.