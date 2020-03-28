Frequently appearing on Maxim and FHM’s ‘Hottest’ lists in the early 2000s, Eva Mendes has been blessed with incredible genes but she also knows how to make the most of her assets. From launching her own clothing line to rocking headscarves like a pro, this Cuban American beauty always looks incredible. Now a mom in her 40s, with two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with beau Ryan Gosling, her beauty just seems to grow!

©@evamendes Eva Mendes has a whole load of beauty secrets

In various interviews, the actress has given a glimpse into her beauty routine which helps her stand out as one of the sexiest women in showbiz. Here’s a summary of her 6 top tips:

1) Retinol

Eva explained to Glamour that she uses skin products that contain retinol, regardless of the brand, since it’s so important for the production of collagen, to fight wrinkles and age spots and to keep the skin hydrated.

2) Coconut oil

For extra moisture the star is a big fan of coconut oil. This natural wonder ingredient is full of Vitamin E, antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that help fight signs of aging, acne and skin infections. During a Facebook chat about beauty tips, Eva revealed that she uses the oil on a damp washcloth as a makeup remover. “I use it on my face, my body and even my hair. Couldn't live without it!” she wrote.