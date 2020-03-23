On the inspiration behind naming lipsticks after Colombia actress, Sofia Vergara and Mexican-American star, Salma Hayek: They both inspire me in countless ways, from their beauty and style to their power and positivity. When I created the Hot Lips collection to support Women for Women International, I really wanted to bottle a bit of their beauty DNA to create lipsticks in homage to them, so that everyone can have their glamour, confidence and power, every day and everywhere.

©GettyImages Actress Sofia Vergara and Charlotte Tilbury celebrate a new store opening

Salma is such an enchanting, mesmerising woman that I wanted to bottle it and share that beauty-enhancing, confidence with the world! My Hot Lips shade in Secret Salma, $34 is a natural deep-rose plum that really brings out the colour of her beautiful brown eyes.

©Custom Hot Lips Lipstick in Secret Salma, $34, sephora.com

For my Hot Lips 2 shade in Viva La Vergara, $37 I worked closely with Sofia Vergara to come up with this color. It is inspired by vibrant energy and sensuality, a soft-wine shade that’s the perfect super flattering, super wearable color.

Advice to makeup artists when they are pursuing a career in beauty:

The one piece of advice I always share with makeup artists who are pursuing a career in beauty is one of the positive mantras I live by, DARE TO DREAM IT, DARE TO BELIEVE IT, DARE TO DO IT! It is so important in this industry to never give up and always have self-belief! Keep a single-minded focus, dream big and dare to make your dreams your reality. I talk a lot about the power of visualization as well. Visualize what you want and don’t give up until you get it. You need to be professional, dedicated and hard-working to make it in the industry, but most of all you need to have fun – to be successful you need to love what you do, darlings.

©Custom Hot Lips 2 Lipstick in Viva La Vergara, $30, charlottetilbury.com

About the brand’s partnership with Women for Women.

Since 2014, I have been a passionate supporter of the inspiring charity, Women for Women International and I am incredibly proud to be a Global Ambassador. Ever since I first heard the stories of women in the program, I was shocked, devastated and determined to do something to make a real difference. I am committed to raising awareness and support of the charity and their work and I have seen the most incredible, heart-warming change from our work with the charity so far. Last year, I pledged £1million to help further support the life-changing work they do to help women in war-torn countries learn the skills they need to rebuild their lives and inspire hope for the future.