After some serious soul searching, Latina entrepreneur Andrea Barrera launched hemp and CBD-infused beauty brand Gracious Om. With her extensive expertise as a lead research specialist for a prominent Neuroscience and mental health clinic, Andrea embarked on natural healing brand. She took time to educate herself around plants and their wellness and beauty properties through her global travels. “I quickly experienced first hand how hemp, crystals and ancient herbal remedies worked. I traveled, researched, met curanderas, Shamans, estheticians, holistic healers and doctors originating from countries all over Latin America,” explained the founder. Understanding that there are still those within the Latino community longing for more education around hemp and CBD-oil, the California native is taking her role in the beauty community seriously. Ahead, you’ll find more insight on Andrea’s expertise, de-stressing tips, and different cultural experiences.

©Gracious Om GALLERY Say hello to the wellness and beauty brand, Gracious Om

On creating Gracious Om:

I was inspired to create Gracious Om after realizing that there were no products focusing on harnessing the healing properties of CBD in daily skincare. At that time, all the CBD topicals available were targeted for pain and not created for daily skincare use. After personally struggling with my skin as a result of stress and environmental factors, I got tired of waiting and decided to take a more holistic approach to skincare and beauty. I quickly experienced first-hand how Hemp, CBD, ancient herbal remedies and crystals worked and fell in love with the plant world. Several months later, with the help of estheticians and cosmetic chemists, I was able to create Gracious Om's CBD line. The response and feedback I have received since then have continuously fueled me to keep going!

©Gracious Om GALLERY Meet the Founder of Gracious Om, Andera Barrera

On educating the Latinx community around the healing properties of hemp and CBD:

Gracious Om has given me an amazing platform and opportunity to educate so many members of my community through events and social media. At first, I was not aware of the lack of information available on CBD or cannabis within the Latinx community. There are still a lot of stigmas associated with cannabis that makes people wary about approaching the topic altogether. In many cases, it was difficult to break through individuals who were closed off to the idea of cannabis and CBD as a tool for wellness. However, this was never discouraging for me as there were just as many people if not more, interested in learning about the topic. By participating in events and presenting my brand in a professional and approachable manner, I am able to create a safe space for people to feel comfortable asking about Hemp and CBD.