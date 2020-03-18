Cardi B is well known for her high octane glam, from bold makeup to wigs and extensions of every color and cut. But the Hustlers actress stripped back, literally, to show how she's just as stunning when she's pared-down, sharing videos on social media where she's wearing no makeup and showing off her natural hair. The Bodak Yellow star's voluminous, curly tresses are spectacular, something that Cardi even confirms in the video clip. “Look at my hair, this is... my...real hair,” she said, adding: “Wow, I'm so proud of myself.”

While Cardi is rocking a makeup-free bare face and her natural hair in the clip, where she's also wearing a white robe as she prepares to wash her locks, there's one thing she didn't give up for her au naturel look: her long, glammed-out nails.