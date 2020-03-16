The coronavirus crisis is creating community in different industries, as the world continues to stay informed, cautious and socially distant from one another. Officials are calling this serious virus a pandemic and advise we take extreme measure to ensure personal health. According to experts, washing your hands for at least 20-seconds is the best way to prevent the virus. With hand soaps and disinfects on back-order or overpriced, LVMH, the parent company of luxury brands including Christian Dior and Givenchy, are stepping in to help.

Their factories, which traditionally mass produce fragrances, will be switching gears and making large quantities of hand sanitizers. The move will help the influx of consumers who need the disinfectant, specifically hospitals.