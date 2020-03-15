If you love makeup and you’re not afraid of a challenge, Bloodshot actress Eiza González has a beauty look for you. While the classic cat eye is a perennial favorite, a twist on the look – graphic eyeliner – is now one that celebrities are obsessing over. Thanks in part to the edgy beauty looks on Euphoria, this technique is continuing to gain more and more fans, and Eiza is one of the trendsetters to follow. The Mexican actress decided to take on graphic eyeliner – also known as a floating crease – showing off the look to her followers on social media. Want to rock the look yourself? Keep reading to learn more about this daring new technique.

©@eizagonzalez Graphic eyeliner really stands out with a natural makeup look

Twiggy, model icon of the 1960s, pioneered the cat eye look. Her famed makeup style is the inspiration behind the geometric eyeliner design.

Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, whose clients include Ashley Graham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth, explained to Refinery 29 that she uses a freshly-sharpened pencil to mark the line then does cleanup if necessary with a firm, pointed cotton swab.

©@samheughan It creates a widening-effect when you wear the eyeliner with well-defined eyebrows

If you take a close look at her makeup, Eiza – who was promoting Bloodshot with co-stars Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan – combines graphic eyeliner with a very natural-looking makeup look. The actress’ beauty look here was done to perfection by MUA Pati Dubroff, who was responsible for the actress’ gorgeous look: slightly pink cheeks and natural looking lips in a nude tone.