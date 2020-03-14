Ever since she stepped into Rachel's shoes, Jennifer Aniston has been a beauty icon across the globe. It's been 15 years since the series ended, and the 51-year-old actress is just as radiant as her days spent in Central Perk. But how does she do it? Well, it’s a secret that also has fans in fellow stars Sofia Vergara and Kourtney Kardashian: collagen.

No, we’re not talking about facial fillers! Instead, these stars prefer adding collagen to their drinks and smoothies. Jennifer is reportedly a fan of Vital Proteins Pasture-Raised, Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides ($25), a supplement powder.

©GettyImages The actress says that her skincare routine is very simple

The Friends star has a basic smoothie recipe – some sort of pure protein, plus bananas, blueberries, frozen cherries, stevia, a mix of greens, maca powder, and a little cacao. “I've been seeing a difference! My nails are stronger and there's a healthier... How do you explain it? A glow. It's sort of that working from the inside-out thing,” the actress told Byrdie.

Collagen is a protein that gives the skin resilience and elasticity to help fight the appearance of wrinkles. It's also ideal for maintaining healthy hair, joints, cartilage, tendons and bones.

©GettyImages Eating collagen helps combat the signs of aging

But she's not the only one who swears by collagen. Sofía Vergara divulged to Health Magazine that–unlike Jennifer, who has it in the morning, she adds a spoonful of powdered collagen to her chamomile tea every night.

Kourtney Kardashian also can't resist the huge benefits of collagen. In one of her articles for Poosh–the website where she shares her beauty secrets– she explains the changes she's seen in her body since consuming collagen (she even created her own formula for Vital Proteins).