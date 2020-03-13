Jennifer Lopez is not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. And her latest hairstyle proves it. The singer-actress appeared on World of Dance rocking none other than space buns. While teens and festival-goers can easily pull off the quirky hairstyle, JLo shows she too can wear it – and she does it flawlessly. The 50-year-old superstar took to social media to share her iteration of the look. With the help of her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Jennifer’s hair was done in soft, tousled waves with two buns atop resembling the look of a bow.

©@jlo JLo’s makeup could also be called ‘spicy’

Next to a photo of her seductively staring at the camera, she wrote,” Spicing things up for #WOD @nbcworldofdance #CinnamonSpice.” You may recall, this was a popular hairstyle in the ‘90s thanks to the Spice Girls, especially Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Scary Spice (Mel Brown), who conquered the trend.

The On the Floor singer gave a nod to the iconic musical group using the hashtag #CinnamonSpice. Her makeup also fits the hashtag with bronzed cheeks, a swipe of brown eyeshadow and cocoa lips.

©GettyImages Baby Spice and Scary Spice rocked the hairstyle in the ‘90s

Others who dominated the hairstyle around the time are Gwen Stefani circa 1998 when she appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards in ocean blue hair and a fuzzy bra to match. And who can forget Zenon from Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, and of course, Hillary Duff in Lizzie McGuire.